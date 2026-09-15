Unexpected Political Alliance: Bernie Sanders and Steve Bannon Unite Over AI Concerns

Senator Bernie Sanders and podcaster Steve Bannon join forces to demand AI system regulations, reflecting a bipartisan concern. Their collaboration underscores growing unease about AI's potential risks, following industry warnings and stock fluctuations. They advocate for state-level regulation autonomy amid federal debates, emphasizing the importance of technology oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 02:53 IST
Unexpected Political Alliance: Bernie Sanders and Steve Bannon Unite Over AI Concerns
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In a surprising display of bipartisanship, Senator Bernie Sanders and conservative podcaster Steve Bannon are set to unite in calling for regulations on AI systems. The collaboration underscores a shared concern for the potential risks AI technology poses to society.

Their coalition marks a disruption in political norms, as public anxiety over AI continues to rise. This was especially palpable after Anthropic's Jacob Coxon's resignation, citing fears that AI development could become catastrophic. Industry apprehensions have already affected global AI-related market fluctuations.

Steve Bannon, often critical of Trump's AI policies, advocates for state autonomy in AI regulations, challenging the influence of tech giants. Simultaneously, Sanders and others emphasize the need for comprehensive legislation and oversight, aiming to prevent AI misuse from jeopardizing national governance.

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