In a surprising display of bipartisanship, Senator Bernie Sanders and conservative podcaster Steve Bannon are set to unite in calling for regulations on AI systems. The collaboration underscores a shared concern for the potential risks AI technology poses to society.

Their coalition marks a disruption in political norms, as public anxiety over AI continues to rise. This was especially palpable after Anthropic's Jacob Coxon's resignation, citing fears that AI development could become catastrophic. Industry apprehensions have already affected global AI-related market fluctuations.

Steve Bannon, often critical of Trump's AI policies, advocates for state autonomy in AI regulations, challenging the influence of tech giants. Simultaneously, Sanders and others emphasize the need for comprehensive legislation and oversight, aiming to prevent AI misuse from jeopardizing national governance.