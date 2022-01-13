Malaysia has received $81.7 mln from KPMG in 1MDB settlement
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 13-01-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 14:23 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia said on Thursday it has received 340.92 million ringgit ($81.69 million) from audit firm KPMG as settlement for a suit filed by state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
In a statement, the Finance Ministry said the government has repaid 13.3 billion ringgit of 1MDB's debt so far, which the outstanding amount as at Dec. 31 was 38.81 billion ringgit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KPMG
- Malaysia
- 1MDB
- Finance Ministry
- 1Malaysia Development Berhad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Malaysia to spend $335 million for flood relief - PM Ismail Sabri
Malaysia to spend $335 million for flood relief
Malaysia reports 3,997 new COVID-19 infections, 34 more deaths
Floods hit seven states in Malaysia, thousands more evacuated
Bid to smuggle over 1,000 star-tortoises to Malaysia foiled at Chennai airport