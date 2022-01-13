Left Menu

Malaysia has received $81.7 mln from KPMG in 1MDB settlement

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 13-01-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia said on Thursday it has received 340.92 million ringgit ($81.69 million) from audit firm KPMG as settlement for a suit filed by state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said the government has repaid 13.3 billion ringgit of 1MDB's debt so far, which the outstanding amount as at Dec. 31 was 38.81 billion ringgit.

