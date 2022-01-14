Over 470 people duped by fraudsters claiming to be executives of personal care brand, case lodged

A case has been registered against unknown people for allegedly impersonating executives of a personal care brand and defrauding its 471 customers by promising them cashbacks and free products on online purchases, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint filed by Ankita Sharma, the general manager (legal) of Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd, which runs Mamaearth, the company has received complaints from its 471 verified customers in five days, alleging that they were contacted related to fraudulent promotional offers. The complaint alleged that people impersonating executives of Mamaearth contacted the customers, claiming that if they purchase products worth Rs 4,999, they would be eligible to receive cashbacks and free gifts such as televisions, mobile phones, refrigerators etc, they said.

The accused asked the customers to go to the company's website, add products to their cart but to make payments through UPI and netbanking. The money got credited to the accused's accounts and as the customers did not get confirmation of payments, they complained to the company, police said.

The accused had personal details of the customers like their names, addresses and themselves had fake identity cards and letters of Mamaearth which they shared with customers to gain their trust, they said.

An FIR has been registered at Cybercrime Police Station here against unidentified fraudsters under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 66 D of IT Act, they said. ''We are investigating the matter and the accused will be nabbed soon,'' Inspector Bijender Kumar, SHO of the Cybercrime Police Station, said.

