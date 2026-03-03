Left Menu

Divine Intermission: Temples Close for Lunar Eclipse Observance

Temples managed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), including the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, will be closed for 10 hours due to a lunar eclipse. Devotee services will resume at 8:30 PM following purification rituals. Scheduled sevas and VIP darshans are suspended for the day.

Renowned temples under the management of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will observe a temporary closure due to the lunar eclipse. This affects the famous Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy shrine and others, as they will be shut for 10 hours starting Tuesday.

The temple authorities have announced that darshan will recommence at 8:30 PM, post purification rituals concluding the eclipse period. This closure entails the suspension of several routine sevas including Astadala Padapadmaradhana Seva and Arjita Brahmotsavam.

Devotee services such as VIP break darshan, Srivani darshan, and Rs 300 special darshan are also halted. TTD, the custodian of the wealthiest Hindu shrine, advises devotees to plan accordingly.

