Doppler weather radar inaugurated at Leh; LG requests for similar facility at Kargil

A doppler weather radar was on Saturday inaugurated here with Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur requesting for a similar facility at Kargil, an official spokesperson said.

Mathur virtually attended the inauguration of the four doppler weather radars, including the one at Leh, by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, on the occasion of the 147th Foundation Day of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in New Delhi.

The other radars are stationed at Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.

Thanking the minister of state in the prime minister's office and IMD for providing the facility at Leh, Mathur stated that the radar and the establishment of a meteorological centre at Leh would provide great service to the people of Ladakh.

Mathur stressed the need for decentralised and detailed information for every valley due to the different weather patterns in each valley of Ladakh, the spokesperson said.

He also advocated the need for decentralised weather information covering at least the major aviation routes in Ladakh and timely input by IMD for internal flying of fixed-wind planes or helicopters.

He also highlighted the need for more weather forecasts, especially in cases of travel to areas such as Nubra, Kargil and Drass in helicopters, the spokesperson said. The LG informed that the people of Ladakh have confidence in the weather-related information provided by the IMD and appreciated the weather forecasts made by the department for a cold desert and fragile eco-sensitive zone such as Ladakh.

He also sought the support from the minister and IMD to provide more decentralised weather information about Kargil where the construction of the Zoji La tunnel is currently underway.

Mathur also requested Singh to install a doppler weather radar at Kargil as the Srinagar-Kargil road would become an all-weather land route in the coming years, the spokesman said.

