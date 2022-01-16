Mandaviya launches stamp to mark 1 year of Covid vaccination drive, says 70% adults fully vaccinated

India's COVID-19 vaccination programme, right from the stage of research and development to a successful implementation, is a role model for the global community and is guided by the unshakable conviction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the hidden potential and capabilities of the citizens of the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

When the country rolled out the world's largest Covid vaccination drive on January 16 last year, a certain section of people attempted to sow confusion and spread misinformation over the effectiveness and safety of indigenous vaccines, Mandaviya said as he released a commemorative postal stamp on indigenously-developed anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin to mark the first anniversary of the inoculation programme.

''A certain section of people attempted to sow confusion and spread misinformation to create vaccine hesitancy, but the prime minister was determined and he kept on encouraging and motivating the scientists and companies. Thus, the COVID-19 vaccine research, manufacturing and the inoculation drive progressed at a steady pace,'' the minister said.

''Our vaccination drive is an example of what India can achieve if the citizens come together in the spirit of 'jan bhagidari', as remarked by the prime minister. It is a remarkable example of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,'' he said as he thanked the healthcare professionals, the scientific community, the vaccine manufacturers and all the people for their relentless hard work and dedication in the battle against the pandemic.

The commemorative stamp design features a healthcare worker inoculating a senior citizen with a Covid vaccine, along with an image of the ''Covaxin'' vial.

Mandaviya said the stamp signifies the remarkable work done by the country's frontline and healthcare workers and the scientific community in protecting people against the pandemic.

''This is a historic occasion for us as a postal stamp is being released on the completion of one year of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme, which was rolled out in India on January 16, 2021. Within a span of one year, we have administered more than 156 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Our vaccination programme is, in fact, a role model for the global community,'' he said.

Highlighting the remarkable efforts of all the stakeholders in the collective fight against Covid, the health minister said, ''The entire world community is surprised with our efforts in fighting the pandemic. Despite having a high density of population, we have been able to administer more than 156 crore vaccine doses. India has encountered various challenges along the journey, but it is the resolve and dedication of more than 135 crore people that we could overcome every challenge. Credit goes to our indigenous research and development and the streamlined production and distribution of vaccines.'' He said the vaccination programme is a story of the country's unparalleled journey.

''It showcases the Indian model and the extraordinary achievement of our country, guided by the unshakable conviction of the prime minister in the hidden potential and capabilities of the citizens,'' Mandaviya said.

Around 93 per cent of India's adults have been administered the first dose of a Covid vaccine, while nearly 70 per cent are fully vaccinated, he said, adding that the enormous preparation in a very short span of time has made it an unparalleled journey.

Understanding the highly infectious nature of the disease and the need to ensure overall healthcare availability across the country was vital, the minister said while highlighting that India did a strategic re-purposing of its existing health infrastructure to ensure that the health systems providing primary healthcare at the grassroots levels were strengthened.

He said proactive, pre-emptive, and the graded whole of government and whole of society approach are the hallmarks of India's Covid response. Earlier, the process of vaccine research to vaccine availability for common people took several years, but it was the visionary leadership of Modi that it could be achieved in just nine months, Mandaviya said.

''Our prime minister has always encouraged our scientific fraternity and the development of indigenous Covid vaccines in a record time is an outcome of his strong belief,'' he added.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar congratulated the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Bharat Biotech team for developing the indigenous vaccine in such a short span of time and said it has also got worldwide acceptance.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said, ''I laud the efforts of the Department of Post for its initiative to release postal stamps on Covaxin. It is a historic day for all of us as India's vaccination drive completes a year. I congratulate all the frontline workers for their hard work.'' PTI PLB RC

