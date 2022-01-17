Over 18k people administered 'precaution' dose in Delhi on Monday

Over 18,600 people, including more than 2,900 healthcare workers, were given the 'precaution' dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Monday, according to government data.

As many as 6,439 people aged above 60 and 9,252 frontline workers were also administered the third dose in the city, data on the CoWIN app showed.

People aged 60 and above, healthcare and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago are eligible for the 'precaution' dose.

According to the CoWIN app, 18,669 people got their 'precaution' dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Monday.

Beneficiaries are being administered 'precaution' dose of the same vaccine they took 39 weeks ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 24 announced 'precaution' shots for vulnerable populations and those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

On January 3, the Centre had rolled out vaccinations for adolescents aged between 15 and 17.

So far, over 5.6 lakh beneficiaries in this age group have received their first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi, the data showed.

On Monday, over 48,000 beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group received their first dose, it stated.

According to government data, over 2.85 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16 last year. As many as 1.19 crore people have received both doses.

