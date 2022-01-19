China cyberspace regulator drafts new rules for internet behemoths - sources

Left Menu

The proposed requirements from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) will apply to any platform company with more than 100 million users, or with more than 10 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) in revenue, they said. Any internet firm involved in sectors named on the negative list issued by China's National Development and Reform Commission last year will also need to apply for approval, the sources said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-01-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 12:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Maxpixel
China's cyberspace regulator has drafted new guidelines that will require the country's internet behemoths to obtain its approval before they undertake any investments or fundraisings, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Any internet firm involved in sectors named on the negative list issued by China's National Development and Reform Commission last year will also need to apply for approval, the sources said. The sources declined to be name as the information was not yet public. The CAC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 6.3483 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

