BRIEF-Korean Air Says It Will Fly 777 And 747 Planes To U.S. As Originally Scheduled After Updated Faa Guidance On 5G Rollout

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2022 04:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 04:28 IST
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd:

* KOREAN AIR SAYS IT WILL FLY 777 AND 747 PLANES TO U.S. AS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED AFTER UPDATED FAA GUIDANCE ON 5G ROLLOUT Further company coverage:

