Pub operator Marston's sales lower than pre-pandemic levels on Omicron curbs

Pub operator Marston's said on Tuesday like-for-like sales for the 16 weeks ended Jan. 12 came in 3.9% lower than pre-pandemic levels, as Britain imposed fresh COVID-19 curbs and people chose to stay indoors amid rising Omicron variant cases.

The company, known for its Pedigree, Hobgoblin and Lancaster Bomber beer, said like-for-like sales in the last eight weeks fell 8.8%, with overall sales in the 16-week period dropping 3.6%. Marston's added that pubs in Scotland and Wales felt a bigger impact.

