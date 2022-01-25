Left Menu

Pub operator Marston's sales lower than pre-pandemic levels on Omicron curbs

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 13:00 IST
Pub operator Marston's sales lower than pre-pandemic levels on Omicron curbs

Pub operator Marston's said on Tuesday like-for-like sales for the 16 weeks ended Jan. 12 came in 3.9% lower than pre-pandemic levels, as Britain imposed fresh COVID-19 curbs and people chose to stay indoors amid rising Omicron variant cases.

The company, known for its Pedigree, Hobgoblin and Lancaster Bomber beer, said like-for-like sales in the last eight weeks fell 8.8%, with overall sales in the 16-week period dropping 3.6%. Marston's added that pubs in Scotland and Wales felt a bigger impact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022