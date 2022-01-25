Pub operator Marston's sales lower than pre-pandemic levels on Omicron curbs
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 13:00 IST
Pub operator Marston's said on Tuesday like-for-like sales for the 16 weeks ended Jan. 12 came in 3.9% lower than pre-pandemic levels, as Britain imposed fresh COVID-19 curbs and people chose to stay indoors amid rising Omicron variant cases.
The company, known for its Pedigree, Hobgoblin and Lancaster Bomber beer, said like-for-like sales in the last eight weeks fell 8.8%, with overall sales in the 16-week period dropping 3.6%. Marston's added that pubs in Scotland and Wales felt a bigger impact.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
