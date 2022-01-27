Left Menu

Russia sent good signal in Paris talks - French official

he said major differences remained, but that he hoped they could be addressed at a meeting in Berlin in two weeks. The official said it was the first time in more than two years that the Normandy format had agreed on anything and stressed that the agreement of an unconditional ceasefire was crucial in the current context.

Russia sent good signal in Paris talks - French official
The official said it was the first time in more than two years that the Normandy format had agreed on anything and stressed that the agreement of an unconditional ceasefire was crucial in the current context. "This meeting was a test. I think today we saw that the Russians are willing to de-escalate on this subject which we will see if that is confirmed in two weeks," the French official said.

The official said it was the first time in more than two years that the Normandy format had agreed on anything and stressed that the agreement of an unconditional ceasefire was crucial in the current context. "This meeting was a test. I think today we saw that the Russians are willing to de-escalate on this subject which we will see if that is confirmed in two weeks," the French official said.

