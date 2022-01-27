Left Menu

Bengal: Fire in Digha hotel; woman injured after jumping from window

PTI | Digha | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 18:43 IST
Bengal: Fire in Digha hotel; woman injured after jumping from window
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a hotel at Digha, a popular sea resort town in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, on Thursday, police said.

A terrified woman boarder was injured after jumping from a window on the first floor of the hotel, which was not affected by the blaze.

All other boarders and employees were safely evacuated from the hotel, the third and fourth floors of which were engulfed by the fire, police said. Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was put out.

After the flames were noticed, tourists staying at the hotel in New Digha area of the town shouted for help and a woman jumped from a window on the first floor.

She was taken to a hospital and her condition was not serious, police said.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022