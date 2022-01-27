Bengal: Fire in Digha hotel; woman injured after jumping from window

A fire broke out in a hotel at Digha, a popular sea resort town in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, on Thursday, police said.

A terrified woman boarder was injured after jumping from a window on the first floor of the hotel, which was not affected by the blaze.

All other boarders and employees were safely evacuated from the hotel, the third and fourth floors of which were engulfed by the fire, police said. Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was put out.

After the flames were noticed, tourists staying at the hotel in New Digha area of the town shouted for help and a woman jumped from a window on the first floor.

She was taken to a hospital and her condition was not serious, police said.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)