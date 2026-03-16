BJP's Battle Cry: Demands for Fair Elections in West Bengal Intensify
West Bengal BJP President, Samik Bhattacharya, calls on the Election Commission to ensure unbiased elections amid alleged political interference. Controversy unfolds as BJP candidates gear up for a high-stakes electoral contest against TMC, with the crucial polling set for late April.
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The President of the West Bengal BJP and Member of Parliament, Samik Bhattacharya, has made a fervent appeal to the Election Commission, seeking its intervention to ensure fair elections in the state. Voicing concerns, he pointed to an administration he claims is politically swayed, hampering investigations and compromising evidence.
Addressing ANI in New Delhi, Bhattacharya emphasized the role of the Election Commission in conducting impartial elections, highlighting the need for an untainted voter list and a fear-free voting environment in West Bengal. He criticized the local police, accusing them of obstructing investigations and intimidating citizens into retracting complaints.
The political battlefield heats up as polls are scheduled in late April, with results expected in early May. The BJP has released its initial list of candidates, including high-profile names and notable battles such as Suvendu Adhikari's double challenge in Nandigram and Bhabanipur against the TMC, setting the stage for a fierce contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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