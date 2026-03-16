Unprecedented Bureaucratic Shake-Up in West Bengal Amid Upcoming Elections

The Election Commission has undertaken a major bureaucratic overhaul in West Bengal, removing the state's chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, and Kolkata police commissioner. This unprecedented action comes in anticipation of the upcoming high-stakes assembly elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted strongly, condemning the Election Commission and the ruling BJP as "anti-women and anti-Bengal," calling the reshuffle a "panic reaction." However, election officials maintain that these transfers are in line with the commission's commitment to conduct fair and free elections in the state.

The reshuffle aims to ensure administrative impartiality and uphold the law during the elections, scheduled for April 23 and 29, with vote counting set for May 4. The commission has swiftly replaced top-ranking officials, appointing Dushyant Nariala as chief secretary and Sanghamitra Ghosh as home secretary, among other key appointments.