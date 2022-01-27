Left Menu

Kissht raises Rs 100 cr from Trifecta Capital, Northern Arc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 22:04 IST
Kissht raises Rs 100 cr from Trifecta Capital, Northern Arc
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech company Kissht on Thursday said it has raised Rs 100 crore in a funding round led by Trifecta Capital and Northern Arc.

In the current round, Trifecta and Nothern Arc have each subscribed to Rs 50 crore of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), according to a statement.

The company has so far raised over Rs 270 crore in equity and over Rs 1,200 crore in debt investments.

The company said the funds will be utilised to expand its scale of operations.

It will also further enhance its product offerings, including credit cards for small businesses/ shops and improve underwriting capabilities to extend credit to the new to credit (NTC) segment using AI and machine learning.

The firm plans to expand its business to one crore borrowers in FY2023, the statement said.

It is projecting an overall revenue of over Rs 500 crore, it said.

The company provides an instant line of credit for small business transactions and small-ticket size personal loans to new credit customers.

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022