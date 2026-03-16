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Green Clearance Overhaul: Balancing Speed and Scrutiny

The Centre's proposal to establish standing bodies to expedite green clearances in states has sparked concerns regarding member selection criteria. Experts fear this may compromise project scrutiny. The draft notification suggests new bodies replacing existing ones, potentially prioritizing administrative efficiency over ecological considerations. Concerns about potential conflicts of interest and expertise criteria persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:14 IST
Green Clearance Overhaul: Balancing Speed and Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's latest initiative to streamline the green clearance process by proposing the formation of standing bodies has drawn criticism from environmental experts. Concerns are emerging about the criteria used to select members, which could potentially weaken the scrutiny of development projects nationwide.

The draft issued on March 5 proposes that the new entities will take over functions from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authorities (SEIAA) and State Expert Appraisal Committees (SEAC) if they become non-operational. Comprising mainly government officials nominated by the Centre, the new bodies aim to ensure efficient environmental clearances but face scrutiny over a perceived lack of rigorous scientific oversight.

Experts like Subhrajit Goswami and Nawneet Vibhaw caution that the changes may prioritize bureaucracy over ecological nuances, risking environmental oversight. While the new setup could ease procedural delays, critics warn it may also bypass the mandatory inclusion of domain specialists necessary for maintaining ecological integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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