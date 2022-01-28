China's Xi to attend Olympics opening ceremony, hold banquet
China's President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and hold a banquet for visiting heads of state and international organisations, according to a statement from the foreign ministry cited in state media.
Visitors will include Russia's President Vladimir Putin, World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, among others, the statement said.
The Games are due to start on Feb. 4.
