PM Lee "cautiously optimistic" as Singapore's borders progressively reopen

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday said he is "cautiously optimistic" about the COVID situation improving in the year ahead, as the city-state progressively reopens its borders and resumes travel, putting the pandemic-hit economy on the path to recovery. Speaking to journalists on a visit to shopping center Jurong Point on the eve of Chinese New Year, Lee said even though some sectors like food and beverage (F&B) and tourism continue to face issues, Singapore's economy is on ''an even keel'' and set to grow by 3 to 5 percent this year. "Economically, I think it's not bad because America's economy is quite strong, still growing well. Europe, a bit more guarded but they're also growing,'' Channel News Asia quoted the Prime Minister as saying. He said while the Omicron wave is uncertain ''it has gone up quickly (and) is coming back down quite fast'' in the developed countries. "Hopefully that means the economy can continue growing without being disrupted too much," Lee told reporters. Singapore has steadily pushed for greater international travel. Last year, it started the 'vaccinated travel lanes' (VTL), opening its country's borders based on stringent regulations. Currently, 24 countries, including India, are part of the VTL. In the region, Singapore has pitched for expanding air and sea travel between Indonesia and Malaysia, and discussions are on allowing certain travel routes outside the VTL. On Monday, Lee also said there is some uncertainty over China due to its zero-COVID policy.

"I can understand the reasons. It takes a great effort for them to sustain this. And it may have an impact on their economy beyond what is expected, in which case it could affect us too, so we have to watch that," he said. Regionally, Singapore's neighbors are "doing okay", according to Lee. "We are progressively opening up our borders and hoping to resume business as well as people travel including, I hope, tourism travel. So I am overall cautiously optimistic for this year." Singapore's economy grew 7.2 percent in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, rebounding from a year of recession in 2020, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) released in a report on January 3. Singapore's economy was hit hard by a coronavirus and shrank 5.4 percent in 2020, its first annual contraction since 2001 and the country's worst recession since independence. Last year, Singapore announced the start of its transition to living with the endemic COVID-19, according to media reports. On Sunday, Singapore reported 4,498 new COVID-19 cases, comprising 4,226 local infections and 272 imported ones. As of Sunday, Singapore has recorded 348,330 COVID-19 cases and 854 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

