Lithuanian railways blocked Belaruskali potash transport
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 31-01-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:56 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
The board of state-owned Lithuanian Railways voted on Monday to refuse to transport any potash produced by Belarus state-owned potash producer Belaruskali until it receives government approval, the rail company said in a statement.
Lithuania this month terminated a transport agreement between its railway and Belaruskali, saying it goes against national security.
