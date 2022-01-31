Left Menu

Lithuanian railways blocked Belaruskali potash transport

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 31-01-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels
The board of state-owned Lithuanian Railways voted on Monday to refuse to transport any potash produced by Belarus state-owned potash producer Belaruskali until it receives government approval, the rail company said in a statement.

Lithuania this month terminated a transport agreement between its railway and Belaruskali, saying it goes against national security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

