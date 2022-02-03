Left Menu

Tesla recalls 817,000 U.S. vehicles over seat belt alert

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:43 IST
Tesla Inc is recalling more than 817,000 vehicles in the United States because an audible alert may not activate when a vehicle starts and the driver has not buckled their seat belt, a U.S. auto safety regulator said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/rcl/2022/RCLRPT-22V045-3599.PDF Thursday the vehicles -- some 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles -- fail to comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard on "Occupant Crash Protection" because the audible chime does not activate. Tesla will perform an over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the issue.

Tesla told NHTSA that as of Jan. 31 it was unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

