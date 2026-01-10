Left Menu

U.S. Voices Support Amid Iran Internet Blackout

Secretary of State Marco Rubio affirmed U.S. backing for Iranian citizens protesting against their government. After Iran shut down internet access to impede demonstrations, Rubio proclaimed U.S. support on social media. Concurrently, President Trump cautioned Iran's authorities against escalating violence, asserting potential military retaliation from the U.S. side.

Updated: 10-01-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 12:38 IST
Secretary of State

In a show of diplomatic solidarity, Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed unwavering U.S. support for the Iranian populace as they continue their protests against government policies. This support follows Iran's controversial decision to suppress internet connectivity.

Rubio took to social media platform X, asserting, "The United States supports the brave people of Iran," emphasizing America's backing for the rights and voices of Iranian citizens.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated further as President Donald Trump warned Iranian leaders against initiating violence, with a stern message of potential U.S. military response should tensions boil over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

