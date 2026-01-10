U.S. Voices Support Amid Iran Internet Blackout

In a show of diplomatic solidarity, Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed unwavering U.S. support for the Iranian populace as they continue their protests against government policies. This support follows Iran's controversial decision to suppress internet connectivity.

Rubio took to social media platform X, asserting, "The United States supports the brave people of Iran," emphasizing America's backing for the rights and voices of Iranian citizens.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated further as President Donald Trump warned Iranian leaders against initiating violence, with a stern message of potential U.S. military response should tensions boil over.

(With inputs from agencies.)