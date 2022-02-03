Timex Q3 net loss at Rs 5.10 cr

Leading watchmaker Timex Group India Ltd on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 5.10 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 4 crore in the October-December period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations rose 22.43 per cent to Rs 65.32 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 53.35 crore in the year-ago period, the company said. Its total expenses were at Rs 70.72 crore. Shares of Timex Group India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 92.45 apiece on BSE, up 1.26 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)