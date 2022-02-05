Kuwait Airways resumes flights to Iraq's Najaf - state news agency
Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 16:54 IST
- Country:
- Kuwait
Kuwait Airways is resuming commercial flights to Iraq's Najaf city starting from Saturday, Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA reported.
The Gulf state's flag carrier suspended its flights to Iraq last month after several rockets landed in Iraq's Baghdad International Airport compound, damaging at least one disused civilian airplane.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement