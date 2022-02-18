Left Menu

Mother-son duo among four killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh

A mother-son duo and two others were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.The accident took place on Jhalap-Baghbahara Road under Patewa police station area late night on Thursday, a police official said.

PTI | Mahasamund | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:53 IST
Mother-son duo among four killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mother-son duo and two others were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Jhalap-Baghbahara Road under Patewa police station area late night on Thursday, a police official said. The deceased were identified as Premlal (18), his mother Bugli Bai (45), Jamlal Nagvanshi and Human (18), all residents of Mahasamund, he added.

''All of them were going on the motorcycle towards their native village Basuladabri (Baghbahara) from nearby Dhank village last night when it was hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle. All of them died on the spot,'' he said.

After the post-mortem, their bodies were handed over to the family members and police have registered an offence against the driver of the unidentified vehicle, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022