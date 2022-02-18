Mother-son duo among four killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh

A mother-son duo and two others were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Jhalap-Baghbahara Road under Patewa police station area late night on Thursday, a police official said. The deceased were identified as Premlal (18), his mother Bugli Bai (45), Jamlal Nagvanshi and Human (18), all residents of Mahasamund, he added.

''All of them were going on the motorcycle towards their native village Basuladabri (Baghbahara) from nearby Dhank village last night when it was hit by an unidentified heavy vehicle. All of them died on the spot,'' he said.

After the post-mortem, their bodies were handed over to the family members and police have registered an offence against the driver of the unidentified vehicle, the official said.

