Global Health Updates: Ebola Efforts and Pharmaceutical Developments

The current health news encompasses Biogen discontinuing several Apellis programs post-acquisition, the U.S.'s active response to the Ebola Bundibugyo strain, and FDA's tightened regulations on foreign tobacco manufacturers. Additionally, Haleon's bid for Thorne in the supplements market and Ebola's spread in Congo reflect ongoing global health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Biogen Scales Back Apellis Programs | Updated: 28-06-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 18:26 IST
Global Health Updates: Ebola Efforts and Pharmaceutical Developments
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Biogen has announced a scale-back on Apellis Pharmaceuticals' research programs following its $5.6 billion acquisition earlier this year. The drugmaker is focusing on integrating therapies Empaveli and Syfovre while cutting some research jobs.

The U.S. Department of Health is actively tackling the Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak in Africa. Efforts include developing a vaccine, dispatching experimental treatments, and implementing diagnostic tests in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

The FDA proposed a regulatory rule to control illegal foreign tobacco imports, aiming to address the ongoing issue of e-cigarette use among youth by enhancing oversight of international tobacco product manufacturers.

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