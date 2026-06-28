Global Health Updates: Ebola Efforts and Pharmaceutical Developments

Biogen has announced a scale-back on Apellis Pharmaceuticals' research programs following its $5.6 billion acquisition earlier this year. The drugmaker is focusing on integrating therapies Empaveli and Syfovre while cutting some research jobs.

The U.S. Department of Health is actively tackling the Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak in Africa. Efforts include developing a vaccine, dispatching experimental treatments, and implementing diagnostic tests in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

The FDA proposed a regulatory rule to control illegal foreign tobacco imports, aiming to address the ongoing issue of e-cigarette use among youth by enhancing oversight of international tobacco product manufacturers.