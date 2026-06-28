Sebastien Ogier Triumphs at Acropolis Rally Greece After Neuville's Setback

Toyotas Reigning World Champion Sebastien Ogier Won The Acropolis Rally Greece On Sunday After Hyundais Thierry Neuville Suffered A Double Puncture On The Penultimate Stage Ninetime World Champion Ogier

In a gripping finale of the Acropolis Rally Greece, reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier seized victory for Toyota, capitalizing on Thierry Neuville's unfortunate double puncture on the penultimate stage.

Ogier, alongside co-driver Vincent Landais, outpaced his rival by 58.3 seconds, while Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta settled for third. The victory marked Ogier's 69th win in the World Rally Championship.

Expressing his relief, Ogier, who last won the Acropolis in 2011, credited the 'Greek gods' for his triumph. As the tension mounts, all eyes turn to Estonia for the next thrilling round.