Sebastien Ogier Triumphs at Acropolis Rally Greece After Neuville's Setback

Sebastien Ogier clinched victory at the Acropolis Rally Greece, his second win of the World Rally Championship season, after Thierry Neuville suffered a double puncture. Ogier finished ahead of Neuville and secured maximum points, marking a significant achievement in his rally career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toyotas Reigning World Champion Sebastien Ogier Won The Acropolis Rally Greece On Sunday After Hyundais Thierry Neuville Suffered A Double Puncture On The Penultimate Stage Ninetime World Champion Ogier | Updated: 28-06-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 18:33 IST
Sebastien Ogier Triumphs at Acropolis Rally Greece After Neuville's Setback

In a gripping finale of the Acropolis Rally Greece, reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier seized victory for Toyota, capitalizing on Thierry Neuville's unfortunate double puncture on the penultimate stage.

Ogier, alongside co-driver Vincent Landais, outpaced his rival by 58.3 seconds, while Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta settled for third. The victory marked Ogier's 69th win in the World Rally Championship.

Expressing his relief, Ogier, who last won the Acropolis in 2011, credited the 'Greek gods' for his triumph. As the tension mounts, all eyes turn to Estonia for the next thrilling round.

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