Sebastien Ogier Triumphs at Acropolis Rally Greece After Neuville's Setback
Sebastien Ogier clinched victory at the Acropolis Rally Greece, his second win of the World Rally Championship season, after Thierry Neuville suffered a double puncture. Ogier finished ahead of Neuville and secured maximum points, marking a significant achievement in his rally career.
In a gripping finale of the Acropolis Rally Greece, reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier seized victory for Toyota, capitalizing on Thierry Neuville's unfortunate double puncture on the penultimate stage.
Ogier, alongside co-driver Vincent Landais, outpaced his rival by 58.3 seconds, while Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta settled for third. The victory marked Ogier's 69th win in the World Rally Championship.
Expressing his relief, Ogier, who last won the Acropolis in 2011, credited the 'Greek gods' for his triumph. As the tension mounts, all eyes turn to Estonia for the next thrilling round.