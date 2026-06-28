World at a Glance: Global News Highlights
The news includes a helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia killing 14, a 4.1-magnitude quake in Portugal, a European heatwave breaking temperature records, New Caledonia's provincial elections, attacks in Karachi, U.S. strikes on Iran, Serbian President Vucic's anticipated resignation, the rising death toll in Venezuela's quake aftermath, and South Korea and Japan's denuclearisation efforts.
A helicopter crash involving Saudi oil giant Aramco resulted in the deaths of 14 nationals on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast, according to state news reports. The incident came shortly after Aramco resumed crude oil loadings at its Ras Tanura terminal.
An earthquake measuring 4.1 hit Portugal’s Algarve region without causing injuries, while Europe faced record-breaking temperatures amid a deadly heatwave. Meanwhile, New Caledonia began delayed provincial elections under tight security with 2,500 police officers deployed.
In Pakistan, a Karachi attack on a Sindh Rangers facility claimed lives, underscoring rising violence. International tensions are escalating with U.S. strikes on Iran, following Iran’s aggression against commercial shipping. In other developments, Serbia’s president is expected to resign amid sustained protests.
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