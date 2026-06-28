Jolin Tsai Triumphs at Taiwan's Music Awards Amid Internet Piracy Crackdown

Jolin Tsai won 'Best Album' at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards, highlighting Taiwan's significant cultural influence in East Asia. Meanwhile, the U.S. DOJ seized nearly 400 websites illegally streaming the World Cup, aiming to disrupt international networks illegally profiting from the tournament’s popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Mandopop Megastar Jolin Tsai Wins Best Album At Taiwans Annual Music Awards Mandopop Megastar Jolin Tsai Won Album Of The Year On Saturday In Taipei | Updated: 28-06-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 18:26 IST
Jolin Tsai Triumphs at Taiwan's Music Awards Amid Internet Piracy Crackdown
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Mandopop megastar Jolin Tsai secured the prestigious 'Best Album' accolade at Taiwan's esteemed Golden Melody Awards, celebrated on Saturday in Taipei. The awards spotlight Taiwan's vibrant music scene, which resonates significantly across East Asia, particularly in China, due to its creative freedom from governmental constraints.

In a parallel development, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the seizure of nearly 400 internet domains used for illegal live streaming of the World Cup. The action, executed with assistance from FIFA and media giants like NBC Universal and Warner Brothers, aims to curb international networks exploiting the tournament’s widespread appeal for profit.

This dual narrative underscores the dichotomy between celebrated cultural achievements and the ongoing battle against digital copyright infringement, highlighting the intricate dynamics of modern entertainment industry challenges.

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