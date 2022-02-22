PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Boris Johnson announces end of COVID legal restrictions in England https://on.ft.com/3JHqKzr - UK prepares for immediate sanctions on Russia https://on.ft.com/3JMls66

- Virgin Hyperloop axes half its staff in focus on freight https://on.ft.com/3I7ZlGM - Brookfield prepared to go hostile in $3.6 billion AGL takeover https://on.ft.com/3I9gS1j

Overview - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday free mass COVID-19 testing would end in England from April 1 but would still be available for the most vulnerable and could be paid for by others who need the tests.

- Britain vowed to impose sanctions on Russia, which it warned could invade Ukraine imminently, condemning President Vladimir Putin's recognition of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as a breach of international law. - Virgin Hyperloop's latest pivot from passenger travel to freight has made half of its staff redundant.

- Brookfield Asset Management is prepared to pursue a hostile takeover of Australian energy giant AGL Energy after the company knocked back a preliminary offer. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

