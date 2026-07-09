Outcry After ICE-Involved Shooting Sparks Protests in Houston
More than a thousand protested in Houston after ICE shot Lorenzo Salgado. The rally demanded justice and investigation into the shooting amid increased deportation raids nationwide. Salgado, a long-time U.S. resident, was allegedly shot in self-defense. The incident raises broader concerns about immigration enforcement tactics.
More than a thousand protesters took to the streets in Houston, chanting "ICE out of Houston," after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado, a long-time undocumented resident. The incident has ignited widespread calls for an independent investigation amid escalating deportation operations.
Gathering near the shooting site, demonstrators, many waving Mexican flags, condemned the lethal force used against Salgado, demanding accountability. Reports state that the shooting, described by ICE as an act of self-defense during a targeted enforcement operation, was yet to be substantiated with video evidence.
The outcry in Houston reflects a growing national debate on immigration enforcement, as communities demand transparency and justice for affected immigrant families. Local leaders and activists are pushing for swift investigations and reforms in ICE's operational tactics.
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