Outcry After ICE-Involved Shooting Sparks Protests in Houston

More Than A Thousand Protesters Chanting Ice Out Of Houston Marched On Wednesday Near The Spot Where A Us Immigration And Customs Enforcement Officer Fatally Shot A Man Driving To Work

More than a thousand protesters took to the streets in Houston, chanting "ICE out of Houston," after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement fatally shot Lorenzo Salgado, a long-time undocumented resident. The incident has ignited widespread calls for an independent investigation amid escalating deportation operations.

Gathering near the shooting site, demonstrators, many waving Mexican flags, condemned the lethal force used against Salgado, demanding accountability. Reports state that the shooting, described by ICE as an act of self-defense during a targeted enforcement operation, was yet to be substantiated with video evidence.

The outcry in Houston reflects a growing national debate on immigration enforcement, as communities demand transparency and justice for affected immigrant families. Local leaders and activists are pushing for swift investigations and reforms in ICE's operational tactics.