New Zealand Contemplates Joining Ocean of Peace Alliance

New Zealand is considering joining the Ocean of Peace Alliance, a defense treaty signed by Australia and Fiji. The alliance aims to strengthen regional security against China's growing influence. The decision is pending cabinet discussion as New Zealand weighs its involvement in this Pacific-led initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Zealand Will Consider Joining A Defence Alliance Between Australia And Fiji That Both Countries Entered Earlier This Week | Updated: 09-07-2026 09:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 09:04 IST
New Zealand Contemplates Joining Ocean of Peace Alliance

New Zealand is evaluating the prospect of joining the Ocean of Peace Alliance, a defense agreement recently established between Australia and Fiji, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced on Thursday.

The pact, signed earlier this week, commits Australia and Fiji to mutual defense, marking Fiji's inaugural defense alliance. The treaty arises amidst concerns over China's expanding regional presence, positioning Fiji as Australia's fourth official ally alongside the U.S., New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea.

As regional leaders stress Pacific-led solutions to security issues, New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters remarked on the potential alliance enhancing longstanding ties. New Zealand currently aligns with multiple international defense groups and is deliberating its involvement in this burgeoning regional coalition.

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