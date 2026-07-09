CENTCOM's Strategic Strikes: U.S. Confronts Iranian Military Assets

The U.S. Central Command announced a successful series of military strikes against Iranian targets, including air defense systems and naval facilities. Around 90 strategic assets were hit amid rising tensions, highlighting the scale of ongoing operations against Iran's military infrastructure along its coastline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Central Command Centcom Said On Wednesday That Its Forces Completed An Additional Round Of Strikes Against Iran Us Forces Struck Approximately Iranian Military Targets | Updated: 09-07-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 08:50 IST
CENTCOM's Strategic Strikes: U.S. Confronts Iranian Military Assets
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The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Wednesday an extensive array of strikes targeting Iran's military apparatus. The operation saw approximately 90 installations hit, ranging from air defense systems to missile storage facilities.

This strategic move aims to dismantle Iran's military assets along its coastline, with targeted strikes including coastal surveillance assets and naval capabilities.

The series of attacks mark an escalation, following CENTCOM's earlier operations the same week, which reported over 80 Iranian targets as successfully neutralized.

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