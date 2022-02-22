Russia says too early to discuss borders of breakaway Ukrainian regions - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 11:42 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Moscow needed to first ratify its friendship treaties with two breakaway Ukrainian regions before it could discuss matters like the exact borders of the territories, RIA news agency reported.
President Vladimir Putin recognised the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday, fuelling fears of a looming war. Russia's parliament is expected to review friendship treaties with the territories on Tuesday.
