'Give us responsibility, we'll show how water is drawn': BRS dares Revanth Reddy Govt over Kaleshwaram project

"All that the Revanth Reddy government wants to prove is that Kaleshwaram is a failed project. But ultimately, they are doing harm to the people of Telangana," Sridhar told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 22:38 IST
'Give us responsibility, we'll show how water is drawn': BRS dares Revanth Reddy Govt over Kaleshwaram project
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar on Thursday lashed out at the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government, accusing it of deliberately undermining the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project to gain political mileage at the cost of the state's farmers. Reacting to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's recent challenge to BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for a debate on the project, Sridhar alleged that the current administration's primary goal is to brand the multi-crore project as a "failure."

"All that the Revanth Reddy government wants to prove is that Kaleshwaram is a failed project. But ultimately, they are doing harm to the people of Telangana," Sridhar told ANI. The BRS leader further demanded that the government immediately operationalise the Kannepally pump house to address irrigation needs.

He highlighted that senior BRS leaders T Harish Rao and K T Rama Rao (KTR) have already expressed their readiness to prove the project's efficacy if given the opportunity. "We demand that the Kannepally pump house is utilized. KTR and Harish Rao have already asked the government to give us the responsibility, and we will show how water will be drawn," Sridhar asserted.

On Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticised BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao for the entire 'Kaleshwaram fiasco', calling BRS leaders KCR, KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao "economic terrorists". Speaking at the PowerPoint presentation on irrigation projects at Praja Bhavan on Tuesday, the CM claimed that the previous KCR regime spent Rs 1.02 lakh crore on Kaleshwaram, but it was a disaster, according to a release from Telangana CMO.

"Those who cause such destruction are called economic terrorists. KCR, KTR, and Harish are economic terrorists", he said. CM Reddy challenged KCR to attend a special joint session of the Assembly and Legislative Council as the government is ready for a debate on Kaleshwaram.

"We are ready to convene the Assembly session whenever KCR desires. We are prepared to hold a joint session for a comprehensive discussion on the project", said the CM, further demanding that KCR write a letter to the Speaker and finalise the date. (ANI)

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