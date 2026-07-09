OpenAI launches ChatGPT Work

OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Work, a task-executing agent powered by GPT-5.6, designed to automate workplace tasks across various applications and files.

Reuters | Openai On Thursday Unveiled Chatgpt Work | Updated: 09-07-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 22:46 IST
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Work
Sam Altman
  • Country:
  • United States

‌OpenAI on ​Thursday unveiled ChatGPT Work, an agent in ‌its popular chatbot designed to execute tasks across different applications and files, ‌marking the startup's latest push into workplace ‌automation.

The new tool, powered by GPT-5.6, can operate continuously for hours on ⁠complex ​projects and ⁠translate broad user goals into completed work, ⁠the IPO-bound company said. ChatGPT Work can ​gather context from the apps, ⁠files, and workflows and create finished materials ⁠such ​as documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and web apps.

OpenAI also announced during ⁠a Thursday livestream that it is launching ⁠a ⁠new ChatGPT desktop application.

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