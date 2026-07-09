Cricket-Zimbabwe edge out Bangladesh again to secure ODI series win

Zimbabwe took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh with a 13-run victory in the second match.

Reuters | Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh By Runs In The Second Oneday International In Harare On Thursday To Take An Unassailable Lead In The Threematch Series Zimbabwe | Updated: 09-07-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 22:45 IST
Cricket-Zimbabwe edge out Bangladesh again to secure ODI series win
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe beat ​Bangladesh by ​13 runs in ‌the second ​one-day international in Harare on Thursday to ‌take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Zimbabwe, who won the first ‌game by 25 runs, scored 247-6 ‌before dismissing Bangladesh for 234.

Opener Ben Curran batted through the Zimbabwe innings for an ⁠unbeaten ​111 ⁠after the hosts had been put into ⁠bat, closing the innings with a 99-run ​unbeaten partnership with Brad Evans (58). Tawhid Hridoy ⁠top-scored for the tourists with 60, but ⁠they ​were dismissed with 11 balls remaining as Zimbabwe captain Richard Ngarava ⁠took 3-55.

The final ODI will be on ⁠Saturday, ⁠followed by three Twenty20 internationals in Bulawayo. (Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Atlanta; Editing by ​Ed Osmond)

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