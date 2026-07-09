Cricket-Zimbabwe edge out Bangladesh again to secure ODI series win

Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh By Runs In The Second Oneday International In Harare On Thursday To Take An Unassailable Lead In The Threematch Series Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe beat ​Bangladesh by ​13 runs in ‌the second ​one-day international in Harare on Thursday to ‌take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Zimbabwe, who won the first ‌game by 25 runs, scored 247-6 ‌before dismissing Bangladesh for 234.

Opener Ben Curran batted through the Zimbabwe innings for an ⁠unbeaten ​111 ⁠after the hosts had been put into ⁠bat, closing the innings with a 99-run ​unbeaten partnership with Brad Evans (58). Tawhid Hridoy ⁠top-scored for the tourists with 60, but ⁠they ​were dismissed with 11 balls remaining as Zimbabwe captain Richard Ngarava ⁠took 3-55.

The final ODI will be on ⁠Saturday, ⁠followed by three Twenty20 internationals in Bulawayo. (Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Atlanta; Editing by ​Ed Osmond)