Cricket-Zimbabwe edge out Bangladesh again to secure ODI series win
Zimbabwe took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh with a 13-run victory in the second match.
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 13 runs in the second one-day international in Harare on Thursday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Zimbabwe, who won the first game by 25 runs, scored 247-6 before dismissing Bangladesh for 234.
Opener Ben Curran batted through the Zimbabwe innings for an unbeaten 111 after the hosts had been put into bat, closing the innings with a 99-run unbeaten partnership with Brad Evans (58). Tawhid Hridoy top-scored for the tourists with 60, but they were dismissed with 11 balls remaining as Zimbabwe captain Richard Ngarava took 3-55.
The final ODI will be on Saturday, followed by three Twenty20 internationals in Bulawayo. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ed Osmond)
ALSO READ
-
South African protesters go door-to-door forcing immigrants from their homes
-
Cricket-England and India ready for ground-breaking first women's test at Lord's
-
EIB and BRAC Bank Launch €60 Million Green Finance Deal in Bangladesh
-
Baseball Hits a Six with Suryakumar Yadav: Bridging America's Pastime and Indian Cricket
-
Tragedy Strikes: Landslide at Rohingya Refugee Camp