ANALYST VIEW-Escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis ripples through markets

Stock markets tumbled on Tuesday while bonds and commodities rallied after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. Below is reaction from analysts and asset managers to the latest events:

ELSA LIGNOS, GLOBAL HEAD OF FX STRATEGY, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS "The short-term market reaction will depend on the extent of sanctions imposed by the West. Western leaders have two options – a 'modest' approach, trying to signal de-escalation (what markets 'want' to see) or a firmer approach, recognising that allowing Putin to dismantle Ukraine piece by piece will still achieve his end goal, over a longer timeframe.

"EU ambassadors are meeting today to discuss their plan for sanctions...The U.S. response is probably more important. This boils down to whether this is termed 'an invasion' or not. Blinken is still scheduled to meet Lavrov in Geneva on Thursday." MARK HAEFELE, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, UBS GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT

"While we believe it is too early to make a final assessment on what Monday's events may mean for the course of events, we remain of the view that the severe risk case we described earlier -- including fighting and a prolonged interruption of Russian energy exports -- still represents a tail risk at this stage. "Allocations to commodities and energy stocks are an attractive option to help investors hedge portfolio risks. Energy prices would likely rise in the event of an escalation around Ukraine, as well as if cooler heads prevail amid rising demand and somewhat constrained supply."

DUBRAVKO LAKOS-BUJAS, CHIEF EQUITY MARKETS STRATEGIST, JPMORGAN "While the path of Russia-Ukraine crisis remains unclear with potentially elevated market volatility in the short-term, tightening monetary policy, in our view, still remains the key risk for equities as central banks attempt to aggressively re-anchor inflation expectations lower.

"Overly restrictive monetary policy could result in an outright policy error especially if the business cycle continues to deteriorate. At the same time, the Russia/Ukraine crisis could force a reassessment of the Fed tightening path resulting in central banks turning less hawkish, while policymakers may consider additional fiscal stimulus." LEE HARDMANN, CURRENCY ANALUST, MUFG BANK

"The developments have provided a major blow for any remaining hopes for last minute diplomatic solution to avoid conflict in the Ukraine, which will surely be even harder to avoid now after Russia chose to blatantly disregard the Minsk agreement. "There is now a significantly higher risk that tensions will continue to escalate in the region triggering a sharper sell-off for the rouble and placing more downward pressure on other European currencies, that should boost the relative appeal of the U.S. dollar."

SEAN DARBY, GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGIST, JEFFERIES "Whilst the escalation in tensions is unwelcome, it is unlikely to alter global economic variables that much.

"The initial reaction to President Putin's declaration was an immediate risk-off with oil prices spiking. Our sense is that part of the equity move was a miscalculation over the earlier Russian troop withdrawal. Russia's economy is itself strong with record FX reserves, signs of inflation peaking (Jan. 8.7%), its highest current account ever and debt-to-GDP ~20%. "The Ukrainian currency has been under pressure recently, while government bond yields have spiked but not to the extent seen during the annexation of Crimea."

