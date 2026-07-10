Maharashtra launches taluka-level startup push, VCs back grassroots innovation: Minister Lodha

In a major push to decentralise India's startup ecosystem, the Government of Maharashtra has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand innovation opportunities into Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns and rural villages. Addressing media personnel on the sidelines of the Startup Frontier 1.0 event, organised by the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University (MSSU), Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha announced that the State is aggressively expanding its initiatives to ensure entrepreneurship moves beyond urban hubs.

The Minister stated, "The work of startups and innovation should not remain confined only to big cities. It should reach every village in Maharashtra." To achieve this grassroots expansion, Lodha announced that the government has launched a major scheme called the 'CM Fund' (Chief Minister's Fund). Under this initiative, financial assistance will be distributed on a population basis within every taluka (sub-district). Lodha explained that an Innovation Centre will be established within the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) of each taluka, featuring local mentor groups to train young people.

"Within every ITI, a group will be formed for the local people. A mentor group will be created there to teach the children," he said. To boost grassroots entrepreneurship, the state will offer initial funding of up to Rs 5 lakh at a heavily subsidized 3 per cent interest rate. "The money is not as important; what is more important is supporting them and boosting their enthusiasm. For this purpose, we have launched this 'CM Fund' scheme within two months," the Minister added.

When asked how the state plans to integrate private Venture Capitalists (VCs) into government initiatives, Lodha credited leadership trust for driving public-private collaboration. "They have collaborated with the government. Because of the trust inspired by Honorable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji and Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi ji, nowadays all big industrialists, as well as small industries, want to join hands with the government for public welfare works. We are receiving a very good response for this in Maharashtra," he said.

Speaking exclusively to ANI at the venue, Prof. Dr. Apoorva Palkar, Founding Vice Chancellor of MSSU, reinforced this vision, highlighting that the university has already established three incubation centres beyond Mumbai and Pune. "What we have done is we have crossed Maharashtra. Not just confining ourselves to Mumbai, Pune and locations where we have set up three incubation centres in these colleges. We are helping and supporting these start-ups there. We are mentoring them. We are trying to smaller locations to come on the surface. Otherwise, they don't get a chance to come on the surface. And then connecting them to incubators," Palkar said, noting that the incubator has engaged 2,000 ideators and trained 550 faculty members over a three-year span.

Addressing the role of VCs and funding barriers, Dr Palkar emphasized that capital availability is secondary to the quality of innovation. "I would say if the idea is good and if the idea is scalable, today the investors are trying to scout for such ideas. It's just that, you know, a lot of times the ideas, about 100 ideas come in, it's only about 3 or 4 which have the great potential," she stated.

She further noted that investment itself is available globally, adding, "So investment is not a problem. The problem is just honing the right kind of idea and bringing it to the commercialization stage. That is what is true." Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who also addressed the gathering, stressed the critical shift toward a knowledge economy and the future responsibilities of higher education.

"Traditionally, universities are assessed by the degrees they confer. Universities of the future will be judged by the innovation they nurture, the intellectual property they generate, the startups they support, and the impact they create on society," the Governor remarked. Delivering a strong message on emerging technologies, Governor Varma warned against unchecked progress: "We have to think about how to use AI with a purpose and with ethics. Technology without morals is a shipwreck."

The event concluded with a written address from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who congratulated the participants of Startup Frontier 1.0. Fadnavis praised MSSU's rapid progress in driving student impact through new innovation initiatives, including technology laboratories and targeted training partnerships, reinforcing Maharashtra's economic growth goals ahead of the Vision 2047 milestone. (ANI)