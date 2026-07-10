Thai court to consider damages sought by crew of ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz

Thailand's Labour Court has accepted a petition from three Thai sailors seeking damages of at least $30,000 each for a deadly attack on their cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz in March.

Reuters | Thailands Labour Court On Friday Accepted A Petition From Three Thai Sailors Seeking Damages After A Deadly Attack On Their Cargo Vessel In The Strait Of Hormuz In March | Updated: 10-07-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 14:57 IST
Thai court to consider damages sought by crew of ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Labour Court on Friday accepted a petition from three Thai sailors seeking damages after a deadly attack on their cargo vessel in the Strait ‌of Hormuz in March, during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, their lawyer said. The petition, seen by Reuters, seeks damages of at least 1 million baht ($30,000) for each sailor from companies and agencies linked to the vessel owner, Precious Shipping, and its captain.

Their lawyer Kunpat Singhathong ‌told reporters the sailors accused their employers of taking them into dangerous areas, putting their lives at risk and leaving ‌them unable to continue working. "All three have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and are unlikely to work as sailors again," he said, but did not make public medical reports of the diagnosis. So far, Kunpat said the sailors had received two months' wages and compensation for lost belongings.

Precious Shipping officials did ⁠not immediately ​respond to emails sent by Reuters. Three ⁠crew members died and 20 were rescued after two projectiles struck the Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree on March 11 as it sailed through the Strait of ⁠Hormuz, a vital waterway for oil and gas exports. After the United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, Iran's Revolutionary Guards had warned ​that any ship passing through would be targeted. Several vessels were hit before the Mayuree Naree's passage. In a March ⁠11 statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Precious Shipping said its vessel had implemented enhanced security precautions and maintained communication with the relevant maritime security coordination centres. According ⁠to ​Kunpat, the company told him it had paid the compensation the sailors were entitled to and would not take on additional responsibilities.

"They paid and they said to us don't ask for more, what we gave is already a lot," said ⁠former crewman Noppadon Wongsuvan, 33, calling the compensation inadequate and not up to international standards. Another former crew member and plaintiff Panithi ⁠Tumkaew, 43, who had worked with ⁠the company for 11 years said he had to seek medical help because he would get frightened by loud noises and is unable to work.

"These days, I'm taking sedatives ... I take ‌them and sleep," said ‌Panithi. ($1 = 33.3200 baht)

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