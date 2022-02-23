Left Menu

Heavy snowfall disrupts flight operations at Srinagar airport

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-02-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 16:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The air traffic to and from Kashmir was affected on Wednesday as all flights at the Srinagar airport were cancelled due to bad weather in the wake of heavy snowfall in the Valley, officials said.

''All flights of all airlines have been cancelled,'' said Kuldeep Singh, director, Airport Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar airport.

The flight operations at the airport were affected due to bad weather and low visibility in the wake of heavy snowfall across the Valley. A total of 41 flights have been cancelled, he said.

The visibility was below 400 metres and the continuous snowfall made the operations impossible, he added.

Singh said the passengers of the cancelled flights will be adjusted on the next available flights.

