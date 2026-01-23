Valley Struggles to Regain Power After Storm Mayhem

Efforts are underway in Jammu and Kashmir to restore power supply after the region was battered by gusty winds and heavy snowfall, causing significant outages.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reported that the power load in the valley fell drastically, with active capacity dropping to less than 100 MW from the usual 1700 MW due to damage affecting nearly all 33KV feeders.

Restoration teams face challenges from extensive tree falls and windy conditions, which continue to complicate repair efforts across affected areas, including the summer capital Srinagar.

