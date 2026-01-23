Valley Struggles to Regain Power After Storm Mayhem
Jammu and Kashmir faced a severe power outage due to gusty winds and heavy snowfall. The power load drastically dropped from 1700 MW to less than 100 MW. Extensive damage, including tree falls on power lines, has hindered restoration efforts, though repair teams are actively working to resolve the issue.
Efforts are underway in Jammu and Kashmir to restore power supply after the region was battered by gusty winds and heavy snowfall, causing significant outages.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reported that the power load in the valley fell drastically, with active capacity dropping to less than 100 MW from the usual 1700 MW due to damage affecting nearly all 33KV feeders.
Restoration teams face challenges from extensive tree falls and windy conditions, which continue to complicate repair efforts across affected areas, including the summer capital Srinagar.
