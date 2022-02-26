Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers
Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 26-02-2022 02:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 02:52 IST
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Bulgaria will ban flights to the country operated by Russian airlines and will close its airspace for all Russian aircraft from Saturday, the transport ministry said late on Friday.
The ministry said the move was a result of the escalation of the military conflict and as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
