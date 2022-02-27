Left Menu

Russian c.bank says repo auction on Monday will have no limit

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 14:22 IST
Russia Central Bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's central bank said on Sunday there would be no limit at a "fine-tuning" repo auction it plans to hold on Monday and added that the banking system remained stable after a raft of new sanctions targeting Russia's financial institutions.

The central bank said bank cards were working as normal and that customers' funds could be accessed at any time. It said it would substantially increase the range of securities that can be used as collateral to get central bank loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

