EPFO Locks in 8.25% Interest Rate for a Second Year
EPFO retains the interest rate on EPF deposits at 8.25% for 2025-26, keeping it steady for a second year. The Central Board of Trustees' decision awaits approval from the Ministry of Finance before benefiting over seven crore EPFO subscribers.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has set the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits at 8.25% for the fiscal year 2025-26. This marks the second consecutive year that the rate has been retained at this figure, according to a reliable source.
The EPFO previously maintained the 8.25% rate for the fiscal year 2024-25, following a slight increase to the same rate for 2023-24 from 8.15% in 2022-23. Back in March 2022, the interest rate was lowered to an over four-decade low of 8.10% for 2021-22, affecting over seven crore subscribers.
The interest rate decision was made by EPFO's apex decision-making body, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), and will now require approval from the Ministry of Finance. Once ratified, the rate will be credited to the accounts of EPFO's subscribers.
