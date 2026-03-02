Left Menu

EPFO Locks in 8.25% Interest Rate for a Second Year

EPFO retains the interest rate on EPF deposits at 8.25% for 2025-26, keeping it steady for a second year. The Central Board of Trustees' decision awaits approval from the Ministry of Finance before benefiting over seven crore EPFO subscribers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:26 IST
EPFO Locks in 8.25% Interest Rate for a Second Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has set the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits at 8.25% for the fiscal year 2025-26. This marks the second consecutive year that the rate has been retained at this figure, according to a reliable source.

The EPFO previously maintained the 8.25% rate for the fiscal year 2024-25, following a slight increase to the same rate for 2023-24 from 8.15% in 2022-23. Back in March 2022, the interest rate was lowered to an over four-decade low of 8.10% for 2021-22, affecting over seven crore subscribers.

The interest rate decision was made by EPFO's apex decision-making body, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), and will now require approval from the Ministry of Finance. Once ratified, the rate will be credited to the accounts of EPFO's subscribers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese Citizen Perishes Amidst US-Israeli Strikes in Iran: A Call for Evacuation

Chinese Citizen Perishes Amidst US-Israeli Strikes in Iran: A Call for Evacu...

 China
2
India's industrial production grows 4.8 pc in January, 2026 compared to 5.2 pc growth recorded in the same month a year ago: Govt data.

India's industrial production grows 4.8 pc in January, 2026 compared to 5.2 ...

 Global
3
Candlelight Rally in Vijayawada Protests Against Khamenei's Death

Candlelight Rally in Vijayawada Protests Against Khamenei's Death

 India
4
Medical Mishap in Ghaziabad: Infant's Finger Amputated During Hospital Procedure

Medical Mishap in Ghaziabad: Infant's Finger Amputated During Hospital Proce...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026