The Kremlin has announced its dissatisfaction with the deteriorating situation concerning Iran, following the recent assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The evolving events have triggered critical communication with the Iranian leadership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced the killing as a 'cynical' act, while the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed fingers at the U.S. and Israel for inciting further instability in the Middle East by their aggressive actions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned that Moscow is closely examining the chain of events and engaging in diplomatic discussions with both Iranian officials and Gulf state leaders, despite promising U.S.-Iran negotiations mediated by Oman that have now collapsed.

