Russia-Iran Alliance: A Response to Escalating Tensions

The Kremlin expresses disappointment over escalating tensions with Iran, following the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei and U.S.-led strikes. President Putin condemns the murder, and the Russian Foreign Ministry blames the U.S. and Israel for destabilizing the Middle East. Russia is in constant contact with both Iranian and Gulf state leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has announced its dissatisfaction with the deteriorating situation concerning Iran, following the recent assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The evolving events have triggered critical communication with the Iranian leadership.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced the killing as a 'cynical' act, while the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed fingers at the U.S. and Israel for inciting further instability in the Middle East by their aggressive actions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned that Moscow is closely examining the chain of events and engaging in diplomatic discussions with both Iranian officials and Gulf state leaders, despite promising U.S.-Iran negotiations mediated by Oman that have now collapsed.

