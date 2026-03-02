Travel Industry Shaken by Middle East Conflict Disruptions

Shares in the travel industry took a nosedive on Monday amid escalating conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, leading to flights being canceled worldwide. Key Middle Eastern hubs like Dubai and Doha remained closed, resulting in one of the most significant aviation disruptions in recent years.

The conflict saw oil prices rise by 7%, driving up costs and compounding the industry's struggles. Prominent travel companies, including TUI, IAG, Lufthansa, and Air France-KLM, all faced substantial losses. The ripple effect of increased fuel prices and flight cancellations stretched as far as Asian airlines and U.S. carriers.

Passengers found themselves scrambling to rearrange plans as the airspace closures left little room for maneuver. With Dubai previously ranked as the busiest international airport, the ongoing conflict severely impacted global aviation and travel continuity. Analysts have warned of extended disruptions, posing significant challenges to the travel sector worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)