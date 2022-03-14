Left Menu

Britain to ditch last COVID travel measures on Friday - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-03-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 22:23 IST
Britain to ditch last COVID travel measures on Friday - minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Britain will ditch the need for incoming travellers to fill in a passenger locator form, removing the last remaining COVID-19 travel measures from Friday, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Monday.

"All remaining Covid travel measures, including the Passenger Locator Form and tests for all arrivals, will be stood down for travel to the UK from 4am (0400 GMT) on 18 March," Shapps said in a tweet.

"These changes are possible due to our vaccine rollout and mean greater freedom in time for Easter."

