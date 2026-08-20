Debt Is Falling Across the Caribbean, But Resilience Still Has a Price

Caribbean governments are entering a new phase of fiscal management. After years of pandemic spending, global interest-rate shocks and volatile commodity markets, several economies have succeeded in cutting public debt and strengthening their fiscal positions. Half of the six countries tracked by the Inter-American Development Bank's Caribbean Country Department have brought debt-to-GDP ratios below pre-pandemic levels.

The harder challenge now is to preserve those gains while raising enough reliable revenue to fund public services, infrastructure and disaster preparedness. For governments operating in small, externally exposed economies, the next test is not simply how much debt they can reduce, but whether their fiscal systems can absorb the next shock without reversing years of progress.

Debt Relief Has Created Space, Not Security

Caribbean economies have spent much of the past decade navigating pressures that would strain far larger financial systems. Pandemic-related spending expanded fiscal burdens, while higher global interest rates increased borrowing costs and commodity and energy volatility complicated government budgeting. The recent decline in debt ratios signals that fiscal consolidation and stronger policy frameworks are beginning to have a measurable effect.

The distinction between fiscal improvement and financial vulnerability is crucial. Current pressure on Caribbean public finances is linked largely to tighter global financial conditions rather than a deterioration in investor perceptions of the region's economies. It means governments can improve their underlying accounts and still face rising debt-service costs simply because international money has become more expensive.

Lower debt nevertheless gives policymakers something they have often lacked during crises: room to respond. A government carrying a lighter debt burden has greater capacity to finance reconstruction, protect essential services or absorb temporary revenue losses when disaster strikes. In the Caribbean, where hurricanes and other climate-related events can rapidly generate large recovery bills, fiscal space is effectively part of economic resilience.

However, that breathing room can disappear quickly if governments treat lower debt as an invitation to relax fiscal discipline. The strategic value of debt reduction lies in preserving flexibility for future shocks, not simply improving headline ratios. The region's fiscal gains will ultimately be judged by how well they hold up when economic conditions become less favourable.

The Revenue Gap Is the Next Structural Weakness

The more difficult problem sits on the revenue side of public finance. Caribbean tax revenues averaged about 21 percent of GDP in 2023, compared with 22 percent across Latin America and 34 percent among members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The gap narrows governments' ability to finance development while simultaneously keeping debt on a sustainable path.

Governments need more stable revenue to pay for infrastructure, healthcare, education and disaster preparedness, but simply raising tax rates can create new pressures for households and businesses. The challenge is therefore to improve the quality and efficiency of revenue collection rather than treating taxation as a straightforward exercise in extracting more money from the economy.

Digital tax administration is one possible route. Better technology can improve compliance, reduce administrative leakage and make collection more efficient, while a review of tax incentives and exemptions could identify cases where governments are giving up significant revenue without receiving sufficient economic benefit in return. Property taxation may also offer a more stable source of income because it is less directly exposed to some external shocks affecting trade or commodity revenues.

Yet these reforms are politically more complicated than their technical logic suggests. Tax incentives often sit at the intersection of investment policy and domestic politics, while property taxation can be contentious even when it offers fiscal advantages. The next stage of reform will therefore test not only administrative capacity, but governments' ability to build public confidence that revenue systems are fair, transparent and connected to visible improvements in public services.

Commodity Wealth Brings Its Own Fiscal Trap

For the Caribbean's energy-producing economies, the fiscal challenge looks different. Oil and gas revenues can strengthen public accounts rapidly when commodity prices are high, but they can also create the illusion of permanent fiscal strength. When prices fall, governments that have built spending plans around temporary revenue surges can find themselves exposed to abrupt budget shortfalls.

That is why fiscal rules and sovereign wealth funds matter. Saving a portion of resource income during stronger periods can help governments cushion future price swings, while also preserving part of natural-resource wealth for future generations. The central principle is straightforward: temporary commodity windfalls should not automatically become permanent spending commitments.

This is particularly relevant because fiscal discipline becomes harder during boom periods, not only during crises. Strong revenue can reduce pressure for reform and encourage governments to postpone difficult choices about taxation, expenditure efficiency and long-term investment. When the external environment turns, those unresolved weaknesses can re-emerge quickly.

The contrast between energy producers and other Caribbean economies also shows why regional fiscal resilience cannot be built around a single template. Countries differ in their debt burdens, revenue structures and exposure to tourism, commodities and external financing. What they share is the need for institutions strong enough to smooth volatility rather than amplify it.

The Real Test Is Whether Progress Survives the Next Shock

Debt reduction has strengthened balance sheets, but governments still need to improve revenue collection, finance essential services and prepare for disasters without rebuilding the same vulnerabilities they have spent years trying to reduce. The challenge is to make fiscal improvement durable rather than cyclical.

What happens next will depend on whether governments convert improved debt positions into deeper institutional reform. Progress in digital tax systems, reviews of exemptions, stronger fiscal rules and more stable domestic revenue sources would suggest that policymakers are trying to lock in recent gains. Failure to address those structural issues could leave economies vulnerable even if headline debt ratios continue to improve.

Global financial conditions will also remain a powerful external constraint. If borrowing costs stay elevated, governments may continue facing heavy debt-service burdens despite better fiscal management. If international rates ease, stronger public finances could create more space for development spending, but that opportunity will be valuable only if it does not trigger another cycle of excessive borrowing.

Fiscal resilience will ultimately be measured not by how governments perform when conditions are stable, but by how much economic and social capacity they can preserve when they are not.