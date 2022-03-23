BMW suspends production in China's Shenyang due to COVID controls
BMW Group said on Wednesday production at all its plants in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang will be temporarily suspended from Thursday due to COVID control measures.
The German automaker said in a statement it had yet to determine a date to resume production.
BMW and its Chinese joint venture partner Brilliance China Automotive have a production base in Shenyang which includes two vehicle plants, a research and development center and a powertrain plant.
