BMW suspends production in China's Shenyang due to COVID controls

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 23-03-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 17:20 IST
BMW suspends production in China's Shenyang due to COVID controls
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
BMW Group said on Wednesday production at all its plants in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang will be temporarily suspended from Thursday due to COVID control measures.

The German automaker said in a statement it had yet to determine a date to resume production.

BMW and its Chinese joint venture partner Brilliance China Automotive have a production base in Shenyang which includes two vehicle plants, a research and development center and a powertrain plant.

