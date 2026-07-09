The Us Military Said On Wednesday That It Was Launching Fresh Strikes On Iran Aimed At Keeping The Critical Strait Of Hormuz Open To Traffic

The United States military launched fresh strikes against Iran on Wednesday, focusing on keeping the critical Strait of Hormuz open for traffic. This move followed President Donald Trump's declaration of an interim peace agreement breakdown with Iran, leading to a volatile situation that elevated oil prices by about 7%. Iran also launched attacks on U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, prompting U.S. retaliatory measures.

The escalation came after Iran's attacks on Tuesday against three cargo ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. Central Command, directed by the Commander in Chief, announced these operations to degrade Iran’s capability to threaten safe navigation in the vital waterway, which sees a fifth of global oil supply passage. Despite not taking responsibility for the recent attacks, Iran uses such maneuvers to bolster its negotiation standing amid ongoing peace discussions with the United States.

This exchange of strikes has jeopardized the already fragile ceasefire agreement and undermined efforts towards a permanent peace settlement, following a memorandum signed in June. During a NATO summit in Ankara, Trump expressed skepticism about Iran's commitment, describing them as 'dishonourable.' Despite his doubts, Trump downplayed the likelihood of a return to full-scale war, leaving the future of negotiations uncertain.